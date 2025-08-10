MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Air defense units of Russia’s West battlegroup destroyed 27 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, head of the grouping’s press center Leonid Sharov reported.

"Air defense units destroyed 27 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," he said.

Sharov added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ losses included more than 230 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored cars, as well as 15 trucks. Additionally, an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar system produced in the US, an Israeli-made RADA radar station, three electronic warfare stations, and three ammunition depots were destroyed.