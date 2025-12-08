Russian market ends session with declining major indices

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell 0.23% in the main trading session, closing at 2,705.17 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index declined 1.75% to 1,102.82 points. The yuan strengthened slightly to 10.79 rubles.

"The MOEX Index opened Monday’s session in positive territory and nearly reached 2,740 points, but by the evening it had lost those gains, retreating toward 2,700. Geopolitical optimism may have been tempered by statements from the Ukrainian side indicating that Kiev and Washington still diverge in their views on territorial issues," equity market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

Shares

"Shares of Magnit retail chain emerged as the top performers on the market, rising 4.2%, possibly due to an erroneous news announcement by the Moscow Exchange. Although the exchange later refuted it, the report nonetheless bolstered investor sentiment," lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalya Milchakova said.

According to her, the day’s laggards included shares of the Moscow Credit Bank, which fell 4%, likely following the release of the bank’s financial results under the Russian Accounting Standards for the first nine months of 2025.

Forecast for December 9

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX index in the range of 2,675-2,775 points. Their projections for exchange rates are 75-78.5 rubles per US dollar and 10.6-11 rubles per yuan.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX index on Tuesday to fluctuate within 2,650-2,750 points. Their forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan are 75-77 rubles, 88-90 rubles, and 10.6-11 rubles, respectively.