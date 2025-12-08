NEW YORK, December 8. /TASS/. EU leaders are concerned that the US' tougher stance toward Europe in its updated National Security Strategy could seriously impact negotiations on Ukraine, CNN reported.

According to the TV channel, this is an alarming time for European leaders: "the US is steering the Ukraine peace talks just as its posture toward Europe hardens." This "raises fears that this shift could influence negotiations at a critical moment," CNN noted.

According to the US National Security Strategy, Washington wants Europe to assume most of the defense commitments within NATO.

European officials rejected the document's assertion that Europe will be unrecognizable in 20 years and on the verge of destruction due to the EU leadership's subversive policies and those of other supranational structures. The US administration has expressed doubt that many European countries will have the economic and military capabilities to remain reliable allies of Washington.