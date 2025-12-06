Massive strikes launched on Ukraine in response to drone attack on Grozny — Chechen leader

GROZNY, December 6. /TASS/. Massive strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites came in response to a drone attack on a high-rise building in Grozny, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said.

"Russian massive attacks targeted military-industrial sites and major energy facilities supporting them across Ukraine," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, more than 60 targets across Ukraine were hit overnight.

"By 9:00 a.m. (6:00 a.m. GMT), more than 60 targets were hit with Geran [drones], and Iskander-M, Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles. Irreparable damage was inflicted on the enemy’s rear lines," Kadyrov specified.

The leader of the Russian North Caucasus republic vowed continued attacks on Ukrainian defense sites.

"Even as Ukraine is reluctant to acknowledge the scope of damage caused to its military-industrial infrastructure, and media reports described last night as `a nightmare’, I warn that <…> strikes will be continued. Air raid sirens have been ringing out across Ukraine since early morning," he added.

A high-rise building in the Grozny City compound in the Chechen capital city was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on Friday evening.