Russia to test automatic UAV takeoff and landing system on ships by 2028

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia by 2028 plans to test a system for the automatic takeoff and landing of unmanned aerial vehicles on board ships, in accordance with the updated strategic guidelines for the digital transformation of the transport industry through 2030, approved by the Russian government; the corresponding order was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The plans also include the creation of a prototype vessel with at least Level 3 autonomy (the system is capable of taking full control, but the driver must be present in case intervention is required), and the creation of a digital twin of a waterway at least 1,500 meters long. In addition, it is planned to create an automatic mooring system for autonomous vessels, prepare a draft requirement for the design and modernization of control and communication systems for autonomous inland waterway vessels, and a methodology for certifying control and communication systems.