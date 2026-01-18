Leader of Syrian Kurds sign ceasefire agreement with Damascus authorities — TV

BEIRUT, January 18. /TASS/. Commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Abdi has signed a new ceasefire agreement with the interim government’s army, Syria TV reported.

According to the television channel, the agreement establishes ceasefire along the entire frontline and provides for strengthening government institutions in Syria’s eastern and northeastern regions that were previously controlled by the SDF.

Under the agreement, Kurdish fighters and SDF security officers will be admitted to the Syrian defense and interior ministries’ structures "on an individual basis after an obligatory check." They will be awarded military ranks and provided with government privileges. However, Kurdish district will enjoy a special status.

Apart from that, all Kurdish civilian institutions in the al-Hasakah governorate, populated mostly by Kurds, will be incorporated into the Syrian state. The Syrian president will also appoint the governorate’s governor.