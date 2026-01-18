At least two killed, ten wounded after shelling attack by Kurds — agency

TUNIS, January 18. /TASS/. At least two civilians died in the city of Raqqa in northeastern Syria after a shelling attack by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the SANA news agency reported.

According to SANA, at least ten civilians were wounded.

Earlier in the day, Syrian government troops entered central districts of the city of Raqqa, the administrative center of the governorate of the same name, located on the Euphrates bank some 520 kilometers northeast of Damascus.

On Saturday, Syrian government forces entered the city of Tabqa, where the Euphrates hydroelectric power station is located. Earlier that day, government forces occupied at least eight settlements in the province of Raqqa, which was previously controlled by the Kurds. The SDF condemned the government army’s actions as a "violation of internationally-mediated bilateral agreements.".