Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.18% to 2,738.56 points and 1,108.41 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.55 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.194 rubles.

As of 10:37 a.m. Moscow time (07:37 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.24% at 2,740.44 points and at 1,109.16 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.4 kopecks at 11.183 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.54% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,748.44 points.