Only UN-led external administration can save Ukraine — Medvedchuk

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. External governance under the auspices of the United Nations is the only thing that can save Ukraine, head of the Other Ukraine movement and ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"There is only one mechanism that will allow for the holding of elections and the recognition of their results as legitimate. It was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, based on the historically established peacekeeping practice of the United Nations," Medvedchuk said.

"For the purpose of restoring constitutional order, reestablishing the rule of law, and organizing and conducting fair democratic elections in accordance with Articles 39 and 41 of the UN Charter, the UN Security Council may introduce external governance by establishing a Temporary Administration under the auspices of the United Nations," he added.

According to the politician, in line with international practice, a temporary administration should assume responsibility for organizing and conducting fair and democratic elections for the president of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada, and local self-government bodies; for forming new legitimate institutions of state power; for facilitating the restoration of the rule of law; and for drafting a new Constitution of Ukraine. In addition, the temporary administration should impose a ban on the activities of organizations of a national-radical nature, as well as on the dissemination and promotion of such ideology, ensure the restoration of citizens’ rights to freedom of religion, and end repression against the only canonical church — the Ukrainian Orthodox Church — its clergy, and its parishioners. The administration should also create conditions for the restoration of territories and for attracting financial resources for this purpose by establishing a free economic zone.

"Without a temporary administration, it is impossible to hold fair and democratic elections for the president of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and local self-government bodies, or to form new legitimate institutions of state power. And without this, it is impossible to restore the rule of law and ensure public order in the country," Medvedchuk emphasized.