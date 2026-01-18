Air defense systems shot down 63 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 63 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past night, from 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on January 17 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on January 18, air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 63 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 23 UAVs over the Belgorod region, 13 UAVs over the Bryansk region, 6 UAVs over the Rostov region, 6 UAVs over the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, 4 UAVs over the Astrakhan region, 4 UAVs over the Volgograd region, 2 UAVs over the Kursk region, 1 UAV over the Voronezh region, 1 UAV over the Ryazan region, 1 UAV over the Stavropol region, 1 UAV over the Republic of Crimea and 1 UAV was shot down over the waters of the Sea of Azov," the ministry reported.