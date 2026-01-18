Air defense forces down 220 Ukrainian UAVs in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian troops, using air defense systems, shot down six guided aerial bombs, nine HIMARS rockets, and 220 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

At the same time, seven unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over North Ossetia, and relevant agencies are working at the scene, regional head Sergey Menyailo said on his Telegram channel.