MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Western countries will eventually be forced to recognize that Russia's decision to launch a special military operation in 2022 was driven by the necessity of protecting the civilian population of Donbass, French politician and International Russophile Movement Vice President Fabrice Sorlin told TASS in an interview.

"I am confident that more and more people in the West are beginning to understand this. The truth will always prevail. It can be hidden for months or years, but sooner or later, history will put everything in its place and confirm that Russia stood up to defend a people subjected to genocide," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the reasons for the conflict in Ukraine are related to the need to protect Russia’s interests and the population of Donbass.