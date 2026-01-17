Trump says to sue JPMorgan Chase bank

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to file a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, the largest American bank, for closing his accounts after the Capitol was stormed on January 6, 2021, he said.

"I’ll be suing JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for incorrectly and inappropriately DEBANKING me after the January 6th Protest, a protest that turned out to be correct for those doing the protesting — The Election was RIGGED!" he on Truth Social.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of Trump, who was serving his first term in office, broke into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the presidential elections held in November 2020 won by Joe Biden. During the riots inside the building, the police shot dead a demonstrator. Unrelated deaths of several more people were recorded, classified as a medical emergency. A Capitol police officer died after the clashes. Trump won the 2024 presidential elections and re-assumed the post of head of the American administration on January 20, 2025.