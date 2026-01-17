NEW YORK, January 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon on January 13 to prepare a strike on Iran but reversed his decision after heeding counsel on the poor timing of the operation, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, US officials expressed doubt that airstrikes alone could overthrow the regime, and advisors explained the US lacked sufficient military resources for a large-scale offensive while protecting troops and allies in the Middle East.

The sources told WSJ that Arab countries explained to Washington the timing for any potential strikes was inappropriate, citing Iran’s instability, the protests largely having been suppressed and unclear opposition leadership in case of regime change. In addition, Arab officials warned of Iran promising to conduct retaliatory strikes on US bases in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The WSJ also reported that Trump held a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stated Israel needed greater US assistance to defend against a possible Iranian retaliation. Ultimately, Trump’s position on the necessity of a strike changed.

On January 16, US President Donald Trump said no one tried to convince him not to strike Iran, he did it himself. The Iranian authorities having canceled over 800 hangings "had a big impact," he said, not specifying however if the decision not to deliver strikes on Iran is final.