Putin orders to put Canpack, Rockwool assets in Russia under temporary new management

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued decrees placing subsidiaries of Polish-American aluminum packaging company Canpack and Danish mineral construction insulation manufacturer Rockwool under temporary external management.

Thus, the Stalelement company will assume temporary management of 100% of Can-Pack LLC and the Can-Pack Packaging Plant.

In addition, JSC Razvitie Stroitelnykh Aktiv (Development of Construction Assets) will temporarily manage 100% of Rockwool LLC and 68% of Rockwool-Volga LLC.

The decision took effect on December 31, 2025, but decrees issued with that date were only recently published.

Canpack is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aluminum containers, including soft drink cans, and has been in business since 1992. Rockwool has been producing sound and thermal insulation since 1909.