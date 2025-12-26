Far East needs to maintain pace of economic development next year — minister

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The pace of economic development in the Far East, which was set for 2025, must be maintained in 2026, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.

"Therefore, it's important for us to maintain this pace and sustain economic growth in key areas in 2026. Yes, our growth is linked to extraction and processing of natural resources, but this is our greatest strength. These are products that give us a highly productive economy, a high-wage economy, as the president spoke about it, and a high-tech economy," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

In the Far East and the Arctic, it is necessary to apply new technologies in the extraction and processing of minerals, the minister noted. "The technology of oil and gas extraction and processing, the technology of extraction and processing of precious non-ferrous metals, in general, are quite high technologies, which are our strength, and, of course, the Far East and the Arctic are the areas of primary application of such technologies," he said.