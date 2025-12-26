India's BRICS presidency to strengthen Russian-Indian cooperation — Russian trade envoy

NEW DELHI, December 26. /TASS/. India's BRICS chairmanship in 2026 will provide additional impetus for intensifying Russian-Indian cooperation, Russia’s Trade Representative in India Andrey Sobolev told TASS.

"Active Russian-Indian contacts at various levels are expected to continue in 2026. India's BRICS presidency next year will provide additional impetus for intensifying dialogue, creating a favorable environment for expanding trade and economic cooperation between the countries," he said.

In 2026, the main focus will be on the practical implementation of agreements reached following Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India and the Russian-Indian business forum in New Delhi, as well as on more active business involvement in specific projects, Sobolev said. "In this context, regular dialogue with business associations plays an important role," he stressed.

The participation of Russian and Indian companies in congress, exhibition, and business events planned both in Russia and India will be an important part of the work next year, the trade envoy said. "Overall, 2026 is seen as an important stage for deepening Russian-Indian cooperation, moving from framework agreements to the implementation of specific initiatives and the formation of sustainable cooperative ties between business communities of the two countries," he concluded.