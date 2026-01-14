EU to spend 60 bln euro for weapons from 90 bln euro loan to Kiev

BRUSSELS, January 14. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) presented its proposals on 90 bln euro funding for Ukraine in 2026-2027, of which 60 bln euro will be spent for weapons, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said at the press conference.

"We propose to split the euro 90 billion in two parts: Two-thirds for military assistance, namely euro 60 billion. And one-third, that is, euro 30 billion for general budget support. With this military assistance, Ukraine can stand strong against Russia," von der Leyen said. "And at the same time, it can integrate more closely into Europe's defense industrial base," the EC President noted.

The soonest possible approval of the proposals by the EU Council is expected in order to allocate first funds as early as in April 2026, she added.