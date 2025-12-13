Zelensky maneuvering when he announces referendum on territories — Ukraine’s former PM

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is maneuvering as he declares that some kind of referendum on territorial issues needs to be held in Ukraine, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"What can I say? Zelensky is trying to maneuver, find some wording, but it's all non-negotiable. I repeat, he has never consulted the people of Ukraine, and now they're planning either elections or a referendum. Let them clarify then," he said.

Zelensky's statement is "completely unclear," Azarov noted.

The Constitution clearly stipulates how constitutional issues are resolved, he said, adding that even in such matters, Zelensky makes no distinction between a referendum and an election.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the issue of territories within the framework of a peace settlement in Ukraine should be put to a referendum. In particular, he said that the people of Ukraine would answer this question. Whether it's through elections or a referendum, the position of the people of Ukraine must be there, he said.