Russia's participation in G8 discussed with Witkoff — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. Russia's participation in the work of the Group of Eight (G8) was raised at this week's meeting with the US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff, but there was no offer to return, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said.

During an interview with India Today TV channel, he was asked if the American delegation had asked the Russian side to return to the G8.

"This topic just came up on its own. I explained to Mr. Witkoff why I stopped attending those events long time ago. It wasn't a suggestion or even a question, nothing like that. We just mentioned that subject," the Russian leader said as broadcast in English.