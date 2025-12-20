Putin to chair SEEC, host CIS leaders in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) meeting in St. Petersburg on December 21, the Kremlin press service reported.

"During the meeting, it is planned to discuss current issues of the Eurasian Economic Union’s activities, outline directions for further deepening integration processes and developing the Union’s single market, as well as to approve a number of significant documents and decisions," the statement noted, adding that the signing of a free trade agreement between the SEEC and Indonesia is also expected.

Furthermore, on the initiative of the Russian leader, a traditional informal meeting of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries will be held in St. Petersburg on December 22.

"At the initiative of the President of the Russian Federation, a traditional informal meeting of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States member countries will be held in St. Petersburg on December 22," the statement continued, noting that Putin will also hold numerous bilateral talks.