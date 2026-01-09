Trump hopes sanctions bill against Russia will not be needed, but ready to support it

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he hopes the United States will not have to adopt legislation to tighten sanctions against Russia, but is prepared to support such a measure, he said in an interview with Fox News.

"I support it. I hope we don’t have to use it," Trump said, commenting on a new anti-Russia sanctions bill drafted in the US Senate.

At the same time, he stressed that Washington is already using "big sanctions on Russia." "Russia’s economy is very bad," Trump claimed. "But they are much bigger than Ukraine. They are a much bigger and more powerful country," the US president noted.

The bill Trump referred to was introduced in early April 2025 by a bipartisan group of US senators. The initiative includes, among other things, secondary sanctions against Russia’s trading partners. The lawmakers’ proposal includes 500% import tariffs on US imports from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other goods.