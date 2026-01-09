Iran considers riots to be another stage of US-Israeli war against republic

DUBAI, January 9. /TASS/. Israel and the US failed to achieve their objectives through their aggression against Iran in June 2025 and subsequently sought to destabilize the country by instigating mass unrest, according to Mashallah Shamsolvaezin, a member of the Islamic Republic's government council on information technology.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Israel failed to achieve results through military action and changed tactics to destabilize the country until its immunity weakens, and then try to achieve their goals again. I am confident that last night’s events are the second phase of the war between Israel and [US President Donald] Trump against Iran," Shamsolvaezin was quoted as saying by Tasnim.

Eleven people are believed to have been killed during the unrest, he added.