Trump expects US oil companies to invest at least $100 bln in Venezuela

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. The US administration expects US oil companies to invest at least $100 billion in Venezuela, and will guarantee their safety, US President Donald Trump said.

"Our giant oil companies will be spending at least $100 billion of their money, not the government's money. They don't need government money, but they need government protection and need government security," he said.

"The plan is for them to spend at least $100 billion to rebuild the capacity and the infrastructure necessary," the US leader added.