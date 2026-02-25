Moldova, Transnistria to resume negotiations on February 26 after lengthy pause

CHISINAU, February 25. /TASS/. Negotiations on the Transnistrian settlement are set to resume at the OSCE mission office in Tiraspol on February 26.

According to a statement posted on the website of the unrecognized republic’s Foreign Ministry, "On Thursday, after a lengthy pause, a meeting of political representatives from Transnistria and Moldova will take place at the OSCE mission office in Tiraspol." The delegations will be led by Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Valeriu Chiveri and Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev.

Ignatiev previously accused Chisinau of obstructing the negotiations. Since 2023, meetings between the delegations have been held at the OSCE mission office in Bendery, primarily due to Transnistrian officials’ concerns about visiting Moldova following the parliament’s adoption of a law criminalizing separatism and the suspension of the guarantee system for negotiators.

Chiveri expressed his willingness to hold bilateral talks on a one-plus-one basis, noting that he has not spoken with Ignatiev since his appointment last fall. He also reaffirmed Moldova’s stance that negotiations within the five-plus-two group - comprising Moldova, Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine, and US and EU observers - are currently unfeasible, as these talks have been blocked since 2019.