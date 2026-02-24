US return to nuclear testing to provoke domino effect — Russian envoy

GENEVA, February 24. /TASS/. The US’ decision to lift the moratorium on nuclear testing will have a domino effect around the world, Russian permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said.

According to him, the actions of the US administration, including President Donald Trump's October 2025 directive to resume nuclear testing, raise additional doubts about the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty's implementation.

"We warn that the US withdrawal from its national moratorium will artificially trigger a domino effect, and Washington will be entirely responsible for this," the diplomat said during the UN Conference on Disarmament.