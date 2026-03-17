Top Kenyan diplomat sees good prospects for cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Kenya would like to boost economic cooperation with Russia, the East African nation’s Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with TASS.

"We would like to see more investment from Russia into Kenya," he noted.

Bilateral trade currently stands at "just about $500 million," Mudavadi pointed out. "We believe that if we work together, we can grow these trade volumes. It should be double that and even more," he stressed.

The top Kenyan diplomat believes that his country can also benefit from Russia’s expertise in nuclear energy. According to him, Kenya needs about 10,000 megawatts for manufacturing operations in the next ten years, and the two countries "have an opportunity to collaborate."

"This is a great moment for Russian businesses to put their foot on Kenyan soil," the foreign minister concluded.