Tehran only strikes back at targets used by US to attack Iran — Araghchi

TEHRAN, June 3. /TASS/. Iran’s armed forces are only targeting facilities used by the US to attack Iranian territory, said the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Our Armed Forces are conducting self-defense strikes on sites the US is permitted to use to attack civilian shipping and violate the ceasefire," Araghchi wrote on X. He warned that any aggression against Iran would be met with a resolute response, and that the United States and Israel would not be able to achieve through a new war what they had failed to accomplish through sanctions and military action in the past.

Early Wednesday morning, US Central Command announced that it had struck a ground command post on the Iranian island of Qeshm after intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran. In turn, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian military) reported that it had launched missile and drone strikes against the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, as well as against a US airbase in one of the countries in the region. Later, the US military reported the successful interception of several Iranian UAVs that were attempting to attack US forces in Kuwait.