MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky does not need negotiations or a settlement; he came to the UN General Assembly to beg for money and weapons to continue the bloodshed, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said.

"The Ukrainian dictator needs neither negotiations nor settlement. He came to New York to beg for money and weapons to continue the bloodshed," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Miroshnik, the Kiev regime is doing everything in its power to create a "bloody backdrop" for the UN General Assembly. "In all likelihood, according to the Nazis' plan, the Ukrainian dictator's presence at the UNGA should be accompanied by rivers of civilian blood and strikes on civilian targets. For the past three days, settlements in the Belgorod, Zaporozhye, and Kherson Regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and Crimea, have been under massive attack. There have been persistent attempts to organize attacks on Moscow and the Moscow Region," he noted.

Miroshnik emphasized that over the past three days, 117 civilians, including seven children, have been impacted by the criminal actions of Ukrainian troops, and 14 of them have been killed, including three children.

"The Ukrainian armed forces launched massive drone attacks on the Belgorod and Kherson Regions, targeting areas frequented by civilians in Crimea, the DPR, and the LPR. This demonstrates a complete lack of desire for a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine. Unable to win on the battlefield, Zelensky's entourage is using every means at their disposal to hinder the search for a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict," the diplomat concluded.