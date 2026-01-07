British troops to take part in ‘deterrence operations’ in Ukraine — PM

LONDON, January 7. /TASS/. British troops, if deployed to Ukraine, will take part in deterrence operations and the construction of military, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"There would only be deployment after ceasefire. It would be to support Ukraine’s capabilities, it would be to conduct deterrence operations and construct and protects military hubs," he told the House of Commons, or lower house of parliament.

According to the prime minister, a "legal instrument’ will be needed to send troops to Ukraine.