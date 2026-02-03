Russia resolutely condemns terrorist attack on airport in Niger — MFA

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia resolutely condemns the terrorist attack on the international airport in Niger’s capital and will continue to contribute to regional security, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

"Moscow resolutely condemns yet another extremist raid. A similar attack took place in September 2024 on the international airport in the capital of Mali. According to available information, external forces providing instructor and technical support are involved," the ministry said.

"Russia intends to further develop multifaceted cooperation with the states of the Sahel region, including Niger. It will continue to make a constructive contribution to strengthening regional security and to the fight against terrorists," the ministry added.