Clintons agree to testify in Epstein case — newspaper

NEW YORK, February 3. /TASS/. Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to appear before the House Oversight Committee as part of the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case, The New York Times reported, noting that the couple yielded to Republican demands just days before a vote on holding them in contempt of Congress.

Previously, the couple had for months refused to comply with subpoenas from committee chairman James Comer, calling the investigation politically motivated. The decision to change their position was made after some Democrats on the committee sided with Republicans on the issue of holding the Clintons criminally liable for non-cooperation.

Bill Clinton’s upcoming appearance on Capitol Hill to testify in the Epstein case is to be nearly unprecedented: since 1983, no former president has testified before Congress. The committee intends to focus on the connections between high-ranking Democrats and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Despite attempts by their lawyers to limit the questioning to four hours, the committee chairman rejected this proposal, calling it insufficient.

American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of pedophilia, was arrested by New York State law enforcement agencies on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said there was evidence that between 2002 and 2005, he arranged for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14, to visit his home in Manhattan. Epstein’s circle of friends and acquaintances included current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, as well as major entrepreneurs and show business stars. Criminal proceedings against the financier in the US were terminated after he committed suicide in his prison cell in August 2019. Epstein’s acquaintances included Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, former US President Bill Clinton and current leader Donald Trump.