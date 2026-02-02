Russia, US agree not to disclose Ukraine talks to avoid harming outcome — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have reached an understanding not to publicize the substance of the negotiating process on the settlement in Ukraine in order to avoid undermining the achievement of results, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"I will not go into the details, because under our agreements with our American partners we do not publicize this process in any way," Medvedev said in response to a request to comment on the specifics of the negotiations. "You understand why. Because it harms the achievement of results. This is a very sensitive area," he added.

Medvedev also noted that security guarantees on the Ukrainian issue cannot be unilateral, as such guarantees do not work.

"These are not guarantees addressed solely to Ukraine, but guarantees addressed to both sides: the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Otherwise, such guarantees do not work," Medvedev said, commenting on a Western-proposed idea to deploy a foreign contingent on Ukrainian territory.