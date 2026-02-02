DONETSK, February 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command has banned its troops from capturing Russian soldiers, Sergey Mykhaylov, a former police officer and Ukrainian Security Service agent now held as a prisoner of war, told TASS.

"As far as I know, the Ukrainian command's position is not to take Russian soldiers prisoner. Many units have been instructed not to take prisoners, but to interrogate and kill them," he said.

Earlier, Daniel Zharkov, a fighter from the Azov battalion, which is banned in Russia, spoke to TASS about the ban on taking prisoners.