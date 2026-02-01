Israel to allow passage at Rafah crossing on February 2 after test reopening

TEL AVIV, February 1. /TASS/. The Rafah crossing on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has begun operating in test mode, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced.

"The Rafah border crossing has reopened — for the movement of people only. Today, pilot activities are being carried out to test and assess the operation of the crossing. The movement of residents in both directions, entry into Gaza and exit from it, is expected to begin tomorrow (February 2 — TASS)," COGAT said.

The opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions is one of the mandatory conditions for implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The crossing had been non-operational for nearly a year, and all humanitarian cargo from Egypt intended for residents of the enclave had been redirected to crossings on the border with Israel.