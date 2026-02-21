Iran designates EU countries’ navies, air forces as terrorist organizations

TUNIS, February 21. /TASS/. Tehran has designated the navies and air forces of all European Union countries as terrorist organizations in response of the European Union’s decision to put the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian armed forces) on its list of terrorist organizations.

"We consider the European Union’s decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization as a violation of international law and norms," the Al Mayadeen television channel quoted the Iranian foreign ministry’s statement.

According to the statement, "based on the principle of reciprocity," the Iranian foreign ministry recognizes and declares "the navies and air forces of all EU member states as terrorist organizations."

On February 19, the EU added the IRGC to its list of terrorist organizations. "Following the political agreement reached by the Foreign Affairs Council on 29 January, the Council formally decided today to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran to the EU terrorist list," the EU Council said in a statement. On January 29 the council also approved new sanctions against Iran, making it clear that the decision is not formally related to the potential US military operation against Iran.