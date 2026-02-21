Times calls Russian participation in 2028 Olympic Games under national flag inevitable

LONDON, February 21. /TASS/. Russian athletes will compete under the national flag at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, said Owen Slot, journalist of The Times.

"It now appears inevitable that there will be a Russian flag-bearer at the LA Games and a Russian presence on the medal table," he said.

He added that Russia will also be fully represented in the unofficial team competition at the next Olympics.

Slot said that the admission of Russian paralympians to the Games in Italy under the national flag and with the anthem was the first significant step towards the return of Russian athletes to the international sports family. The Winter Paralympics will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo from March 6 to March 15.

The summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles from July 21 to August 6, 2028. The city has already hosted the summer Games twice, in 1932 and 1984.