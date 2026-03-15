US to reinstate sanctions on Russian oil when market stabilizes — Trump

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. The United States plans to restore its sanctions on Russian oil when oil prices, which surged during the Middle East conflict, are back to normal, US President Donald Trump told NBC News in an interview.

"I want to have oil for the world. I want to have oil," he said, when asked about the decision to temporarily lift some sanctions on Russian oil. "[The sanctions will] go back as soon as the crisis is over."

The US Department of the Treasury lifted sanctions on the sale and delivery of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels before March 12. The general license published by OFAC authorizes these operations until April 11.