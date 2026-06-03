DPR Transport Ministry releases list of passengers injured in Ukrainian attack on bus

DONETSK, June 3. /TASS/. The Donetsk People's Republic's Ministry of Transport has released the names of passengers who had booked seats on the Podolsk-Simferopol bus route after a Ukrainian drone struck the vehicle in the town of Yenakiyevo.

Twelve people sustained injuries of varying severity, the ministry's press service reported.

"The names of the passengers who had boarded the Podolsk-Simferopol bus, which was attacked today by a Ukrainian drone in Yenakiyevo, have been identified. Twelve passengers sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement said.