Trump lacks political power on Ukrainian issue — Russian academician

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump had no adequate political power to resolve the Ukrainian conflict because he "did not focus his political capital but dispersed it," President of the Institute of the World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, academician Alexander Dynkin told TASS.

"He did not focus his political capital, but dispersed it," the academician noted. "This is why he did not have enough political power to persuade both Kiev and the Europeans of the need for a truce on the terms that were agreed in Alaska."

This, according to Dynkin, is the problem.

"It is obvious today that [Special Representative of the US president Steve] Witkoff and [American entrepreneur Jared] Kushner are completely occupied with Iran," he said.