Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region kill civilian, injure three others in past day

BELGOROD, July 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out 69 attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, killing a civilian and injuring three others, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 69 attacks on the Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours. <...> One of the deliberate terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime killed a civilian in the Belgorodsky District. <...> Three people suffered injuries in the Shebekinsky District," he wrote on the Max social media platform, adding that a man injured on June 19 had died of his wounds in the hospital.

According to the governor, air defenses shot down 169 drones over the region in the past 24 hours, while Ukrainian forces also carried out three artillery strikes.