Russia repels Ukrainian drone attack near Stavropol, fires break out in industrial zone

STAVROPOL, July 19. /TASS/. Russia is fending off a Ukrainian drone attack near Stavropol with two fires breaking out in an industrial zone, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Max messenger.

"An enemy UAV attack is being repelled in the vicinity of Stavropol. There are two fires in the industrial area of the Vyazniki farm in the Shpakov district. According to the latest data, there are no fatalities or injuries. Firefighters and other emergency services are working," he said, adding that a local emergency regime has been introduced.