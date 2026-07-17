US’ 'Russian meddling' allegations, Putin's plans — topics of Kremlin's briefing

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statements about "Russian interference" in the US elections and the agenda of President Vladimir Putin have become the main topics of a briefing by Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the Kremlin representative.

About president's schedule

- Putin will meet with permanent members of the Security Council later today.

About Trump's allegations

- Trump, speaking of Russia as a kind of "threat" to the country's elections, "refers to some vague and unsubstantiated information from US intelligence agencies."

- Earlier investigations by American agencies showed that Russia had no influence on the US elections: "Let's remember that various investigations were conducted in the United States. They all came to the conclusion that Russia in no way influenced the elections in the United States.

- "We, in fact, proceed primarily from this, and these were the conclusions not of our security forces, not of our investigative bodies, but of the US’. These were parliamentary commissions and the Attorney’s Office. They all came to the same conclusion that there was no influence."

- Russia has never meddled in the internal affairs of other states and expects that no one will meddle in its: "Russia has never interfered in the internal affairs of others, and we expect that no one will try to interfere in our internal affairs."

- Russia firmly denies any accusations of interference in the US elections: "We reject any accusations, we reject them resolutely."