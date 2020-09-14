Putin tells Macron ungrounded accusations over Navalny case inappropriate

Kremlin to other countries: Don’t tell Russia how to investigate Navalny case

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that ungrounded accusations against Russia over the hospitalization of opposition blogger Alexei Navalny are inappropriate, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation around the so-called Navalny case. Vladimir Putin stressed the inappropriateness of unsubstantiated, ungrounded accusations of the Russian side in this context," it said.