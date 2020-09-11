Other countries should not tell Russia how to investigate Navalny incident — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Other countries should not tell Russia what investigative actions to take in relation to the alleged poisoning of blogger Alexei Navalny, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
"In fact, an inquiry is underway in the form of what lawyers call a pre-investigation probe. Our agencies are looking into this incident. And we don’t like it when other countries tell us what legal steps to take, when and based on what," he said, commenting on a demand made by the British and Belgian representatives at a UN Security Council meeting that Russia conduct a fair investigation into the Navalny incident.