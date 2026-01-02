UN body calls for prompt investigation into attack on civilians in Kherson Region

GENEVA, January 2. /TASS/. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has called for an investigation into the January 1 attack on the village of Khorly in the Kherson Region.

"We are alarmed by reports of an attack on New Year’s Eve in Khorly, Kherson region, resulting in civilian casualties, including children, which raises questions about compliance with international humanitarian law," the OHCHR said in an X statement

"We urge prompt, impartial, and effective investigations," the UN body added.