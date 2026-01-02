{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian troops liberate nine communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

Russian forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated nine communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of December 27 - January 2 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units completed the liberation of the settlements of Dibrova in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Boguslavka in the Kharkov Region through active operations. <…> During the week, Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Dimitrov, Rodinskoye, Artyomovka and Volnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlements of Stepnogorsk and Lukyanovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations," the ministry reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week

Russian forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, on December 27, 2025 - January 2, 2026 the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and their energy facilities, transport and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations," the ministry said.

The strikes also targeted workshops for the assembly of components for missile engines, sites for the production of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, ammunition and fuel depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries, the ministry specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,305 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,305 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade, a National Guard brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,305 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 91 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and six electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 10 ammunition, materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,390 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,390 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 19 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the 6th Army repelled 16 attacks by Ukrainian armed formations that tried to break through to the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. Over 180 militants and 30 items of military hardware were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,390 personnel, three tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 102 motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and 31 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,295 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 40 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup South units "improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a special operations brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,295 personnel, 40 armored combat vehicles, 83 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and 13 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,305 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,305 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 24 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades, four National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,305 personnel, 24 armored combat vehicles, 32 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,405 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,405 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 24 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,405 personnel, two tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 60 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 365 Ukrainian troops in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 365 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

"Over 365 Ukrainian army personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 57 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, 12 electronic warfare stations and seven ammunition, materiel and fuel depots were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter, 1,662 UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet and 1,662 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the week, the ministry reported.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft. Air defense capabilities shot down six aerial guided bombs, two Grom theater missiles, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 1,662 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 106,879 unmanned aerial vehicles, 641 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,845 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple rocket launchers, 32,332 field artillery guns and mortars and 50,625 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Ukraine’s elite drone unit could be behind terror attack on Kherson Region — governor
According to operational reconnaissance data, the Kiev regime deployed Birds of Madyar militants to the right bank of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream pipeline reach record levels in 2025
The previous peak of 1.68 billion cubic meters was recorded in October 2025
Read more
Earth to be illuminated by year’s largest Sun on January 3
The difference between the Sun's diameters in January and July will be most noticeable when professional photographs are placed side by side, astronomers noted
Read more
Ukraine to face inevitable retaliation for attack on Kherson Region — Medvedev
In his view, Banderites must be eliminated wherever they are, be it Ukraine or Europe
Read more
Trump criticizes George Clooney's acquisition of French citizenship
The US leader pointed out that France is "in the midst of a major crime problem because of its absolutely horrendous handling of immigration"
Read more
Russia to maintain continuity in key areas of cooperation within CSTO — Lavrov
"Given geopolitical tensions, we set ourselves the goals of further consolidating CSTO member states, strengthening allied ties, and deepening coordination on key international issues," the minister noted
Read more
FACTBOX: Kremlin’s New Year magic begins with century-old fir
On December 23, Russia’s main New Year tree was set up in the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square, fully decorated and ready for the holidays
Read more
Russian government extends parallel import mechanism through 2026
The list of goods permitted for parallel import will be reduced in categories where Russian manufacturers or companies from friendly countries have largely replaced firms from unfriendly countries, namely in cosmetics, electronics, and light industry, the ministry said
Read more
Ukraine takes part in NATO Article 5 response drills for first time ever
Around 1,500 civil and military specialists took part in maneuvers all over Europe
Read more
Putin's New Year's address lasted 3 minutes 20 seconds
It became one of the shortest New Year's addresses of the president
Read more
Europe’s LNG imports hit record 142 bln cubic meters in 2025
In December, LNG imports also hit a record 12.7 billion cubic meters
Read more
Netherlands set course for militarization in 2025 — Russian Ambassador
The case in point is not only the sharp rise in defense spending but also the systemic integration of the country with strategic and operational planning of NATO, Russian Ambassador to the kingdom Vladimir Tarabrin said
Read more
FACTBOX: New Year’s key traditions reviewed
The custom of decorating Christmas trees dates back to biblical myths
Read more
Russia downs 168 Ukrainian UAVs over regions overnight — Defense Ministry
61 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region
Read more
Ukraine’s elite drone unit could be behind terror attack on Kherson Region — governor
According to operational reconnaissance data, the Kiev regime deployed Birds of Madyar militants to the right bank of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
FACTBOX: Cities awarded Russia’s New Year’s capital title
TASS has prepared this factbox on the project dubbed The New Year’s Capital of Russia
Read more
Fourteen drones destroyed in Tula Region — governor
Nobody was injured, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
Russia-EU relations may change under new European Commission — diplomat
"I don’t think that the Russia-EU dialogue is lost forever," Vladislav Maslennikov said
Read more
Russian army destroys Ukraine's underground bunkers in Zaporozhye Region
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the seizure of Gulyaipole would pave the way for the liberation of the entire Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Ukraine lost about twenty fighter jets in 2025
Kiev also lost at least eight Su-27 and ten MiG-29 airplanes over the last year
Read more
Zelensky, in impotent rage, decided to take it out on civilians — Russian MFA
The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over a terrorist act
Read more
UN body calls for prompt investigation into attack on civilians in Kherson Region
"We are alarmed by reports of an attack on New Year’s Eve in Khorly, Kherson region, resulting in civilian casualties, including children, which raises questions about compliance with international humanitarian law," the OHCHR said
Read more
Battlegroup South downed eight Ukrainian drones over day — spokesman
Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev added that 26 dugouts and shelters of the Ukrainian army were also destroyed
Read more
Kiss traffic jams goodbye: Siberian mathematicians solve rush-hour gridlock mystery
Siberian researchers have put together a mathematical model of the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk’s transport network and used it to analyze the city’s traffic
Read more
Attempts continue to expand Ukraine conflict to entire Europe — newspaper
Selvi believes that the forces supporting Ukraine are plotting to set Turkey and Russia against each other
Read more
US interference in Iran’s affairs may destabilize entire region — security official
US President Donald Trump wrote earlier on January 2 on his Truth Social media platform that "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue"
Read more
US to analyze intel about attack on Putin’s residence — UN envoy
AccoSuch Kiev’s actions would be "reckless or not helpful," Matthew Whittaker said
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Kiev’s attack on civilians in Kherson Region as act of terrorism
The countries for whom international humanitarian law still has a meaning should make a proper legal and political assessment of this inhumane act
Read more
The ones 'doubting' victims in Ukrainian drone attack in Khorly have no conscience
"If there are doubts, these are only in respect of clean habits of the doubters," Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said
Read more
FACTBOX: Major aviation disasters of 2025
At least 12 such incidents were recorded during the year, including two involving big passenger jets
Read more
Over 100,000 consumers left without power in Ukraine’s western Volyn Region
Air raid sirens went off in the region last night; local media outlets reported explosions in the town of Lutsk
Read more
Zelensky will have to hide for rest of life, Medvedev predicts
"The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict", Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Five children taken to hospital following Ukrainian attack on Kherson Region
Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation based on Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code, committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko announced
Read more
Six children listed on Ukraine’s database of unwanted persons on New Year’s Eve
This is not the first time that children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website
Read more
Venezuela ready to discuss fight against drug trade, investments with the US — Maduro
Nicolas Maduro pointed out that US allegations against Caracas regarding insufficient struggle against production of drugs are groundless
Read more
FIB Executive to study IOC recommendations on Russians’ access to tournaments
Although the FIB Congress agenda was finalized and published prior to the IOC's communication, Adamfi confirmed that the Executive Board will deliberate on this issue at its next meeting
Read more
Over 500,000 Ukrainian troops killed or wounded in action in 2025
Besides, Russian forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian warplanes, over 50 missile systems, more than 67,000 drones, and over 6,500 tanks and other armored combat vehicles in 2025
Read more
Over thousand soldiers desert from Ukrainian army daily — reporter
Accoridng to Ukrainian journalist Vladimir Boyko, this number means the army is gone, and it can no longer be rebuilt
Read more
Kim Jong Un wishes Happy New Year to soldiers serving in Russia
The North Korean leader called on the KPA soldiers to remain brave
Read more
Head of Russian delegation in Vienna talks about obscenity of Europeans at OSCE site
Head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova also noted that "there is a total degradation of the negotiating culture among the Europeans"
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West repels three Ukrainian attacks on Kupyansk direction — top brass
Russian forces also struck energy facilities used for Ukraine's military-industrial complex
Read more
Actual death toll in Gaza is ten times as high as officially reported — UN
According to special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, if this figure is verified, some 380,000 of them are children under five
Read more
Dmitriev calls Europeans 'poor' after von der Leyen’s promise
"President of the European Commission promises to work even harder on Western civilization’s suicide in 2026," Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Ukraine under Zelensky has no right to exist as a state — Medvedchuk
The leader of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that "the Ukrainian people should determine their future"
Read more
Putin orders to expand security belt on border with Ukraine in 2026
"This is a very important task," the Russian president said
Read more
First list of those killed by Kiev’s drone strike on seaside cafe published
Identification of all other victims will be possible only after a special genetic examination
Read more
Ukrainian intel chief says he accepts Zelensky’s offer to lead his office
Dmitry Litvin, Vladimir Zelensky’s communications adviser, said earlier that formal procedures regarding Kirill Budanov’s appointment had already begun
Read more
FACTBOX: Cities awarded Russia’s New Year’s capital title
Ryazan has taken on the title of the New Year’s capital for the second time during the project’s existence
Read more
Lukashenko says Slovakia’s PM to visit Belarus
According to the press service of the head of Belarus, Lukashenko noted that he would be glad to see Fico on Belarusian soil to discuss strategic issues of interstate cooperation
Read more
Every third Russian decorates their New Year’s tree with Soviet toys – poll
Experts also found that 75% of respondents confirmed that their families still preserve tree decorations from previous generations
Read more
Ukrainian army launches over 80 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
A drone strike on a car near the Krasivo farming community in the Borisovsky District left a man injured; he was taken to the hospital in serious condition
Read more
Africa to become world leader in economic growth in 2026 — IMF
Despite the influx of foreign investment, some countries, such as the Central African Republic, will remain among the least electrified on the planet
Read more
More than twenty survivors in Crans-Montana fire had severe burns — TV
The case in point is "very severe injuries" requiring treatment over a long period, Medical Director at the Morges Hospital Wassim Raffoul added
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian army carries out drone strike on civilians in Kherson Region
According to preliminary reports, over 24 people, including a child, were killed, and another 29 people, among them five kids, suffered injuries
Read more
FACTBOX: New Year holidays in Russia
According to a government decree, the New Year holidays in 2025–2026 will last 12 days — from Wednesday, December 31, 2025, to Sunday, January 11, 2026
Read more
Photos, videos point to firework sparkers as cause of fire in Crans-Montana
According to the newspaper, photos and videos show several people hold large champagne bottles over their heads, with firework sparkers attached to them, sparks reached ceiling at a certain point of time and sound-proof acoustic panels caught fire
Read more
Kiev did not make suspect in Trump assassination mercenary, deeming him 'off' — newspaper
According to the sources, Ryan Wesley Routh tried to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, but was rejected
Read more
Ukraine is playing Russian roulette by attacking Putin's residence — magazine
Valeurs Actuelles notes the complete lack of response from Kiev's European allies
Read more
British, EU intelligence behind attack on Kherson Region — Akhmat commandoes' chief says
Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukraine is reporting to US President Donald Trump its readiness to sign a peace agreement, while simultaneously taking actions that provoke the Russian side to retaliate
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian assault groups in Sumy Region
The enemy tried to counterattack near the settlement of Grabovskoye
Read more
Death toll in Ukraine’s attack on Khorly in Kherson Region rises to 27 people
Thirty-one people, among them five minors were taken to medical institutions with injuries of various severity, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said
Read more
FACTBOX: Celebrities who passed away in 2025
In 2025, a great many well-known politicians, statesmen, scientists and cultural figures passed away
Read more
Battlegroup West destroyed 46 heavy quadcopters — spokesman
Battlegroup servicemen also destroyed twelve unmanned surface vehicles
Read more
Number of people hospitalized to Crimea after Kiev’s attack on Kherson Region rises to 14
Two patients are in severe condition, Crimea’s Health Ministry reported
Read more
Hotel, cafe in Khorly were attacked by large UAVs capable of carrying 15 kg of explosives
According to security officials, the drones must have carried 10-15 kilograms of TNT
Read more
US may agree on normalizing relations with Russia in 2026 without EU participation — Orban
Orban believes that while the West previously managed to demonstrate unity, "that is now over"
Read more
Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian manpower, equipment by glide bombs
After receiving a confirmation from reconnaissance about the target destruction, the crew safely returned to its airfield of departure, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Over 8,300 Aeroflot passengers celebrated New Year in flight
On the night of December 31 to January 1, Aeroflot operated 42 festive flights
Read more
Zelensky wouldn't dare to attack Putin's residence without direct order — ex-PM
Nikolay Azarov also stressed that the target had been chosen deliberately
Read more
Air defenses intercept 64 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
Twenty of them were destroyed in the Samara Region
Read more
Russia calls upon OHCHR to publicly condemn Kiev’s terrorist attack
Russian Permanent to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov emphasized that "concealing this tragedy would be tantamount to open complicity and participation"
Read more
Trump says US ready to come to rescue of ‘peaceful protesters’ in Iran
"We are locked and loaded and ready to go," the US president said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key takeaways from Vladimir Putin's New Year's address to Russian people
TASS has compiled the head of state's key statements from his New Year’s address
Read more
Russia to provide decoded data from Ukrainian drone to US — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, Russian intelligence officers examining the navigation system of one of the Ukrainian drones shot down during the attack managed to extract the file containing flight plan data
Read more
Russia to retaliate Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia’s actions against Russian embassies — MFA
On December 30, the charges d'affaires of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where they were presented with a strong protest
Read more
Kiev prepared for attack on cafe in Khorly in advance — expert
Military expert Vitaly Kiselev condemned the attack, describing it as "not just a terrorist act but a tragic reflection of the 21st century’s brutal realities"
Read more
Attack on Putin's residence was guided by NATO systems, expert says
Andrey Marochko believes that disrupting negotiations on a peace settlement of the conflict was Kiev's primary aim in the attack
Read more
EU refuses to believe Kiev's attack on Putin's residence
As EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas asserted, this is "a deliberate distraction" and its aim is to "derail real progress towards peace"
Read more
Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026
The US President didn't answer questions about the CIA's role in the attack on Venezuela or whether American troops would put boots on the ground in Ukraine
Read more
Trump sees diminishing leverage for Kiev as settlement stalls — expert
According to Peter Kuznick, the US leader "even restrained his usual penchant for saying how 'perfect' meetings are and how much was achieved"
Read more
Russian troops liberate nine communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Bulgaria should support efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine — president
Rumen Radev noted that 2025 brought the first hopes for ending the conflict
Read more
Israel intends to disarm Hamas in 2026 — Chief of General Staff
Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir emphasized that 2026 will be a crucial year for shaping security realities for the state of Israel
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukraine’s Su-27 fighter jet
In addition, Russian air defenses downed a smart bomb and 250 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
NATO’s activity at borders of Russia, Belarus fraught with direct military clash — envoy
This situation persists because many in Europe exploit the false factor of the Russian threat to consolidate the NATO/EU ranks around the continued military support for Ukraine, Head of the Russian delegation at talks in Vienna on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova said
Read more
About 40 people killed in explosion at Swiss ski resort
According to the paper, at least 100 people have suffered injuries
Read more
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Read more
Kiev spends Western funds on civilian killings, Russian diplomat says
Earlier, Kherson Region Governor said that a drone attack on a cafe and a hotel had killed 24 people and left another 50 injured
Read more
Fire destroys 150-year-old church building in Amsterdam
There is a danger of the building collapsing
Read more
34 drones downed when approaching Moscow at New Year night, January 1
This was reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin
Read more
Cyprus takes over six-month presidency of EU Council from Denmark
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides noted that his country was assuming the EU Council presidency “against the backdrop of acute geopolitical upheaval and unpredictability”
Read more
Ukraine’s 201 UAVs shot down over Russian regions in 7 hours
51 of them were neutralized over the territory of the Belgorod Region
Read more
Putin hears report on Ukrainian strike on Khorly — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the regional governor briefed the head of state on the investigative actions and also announced that as the investigative team's work progresses and the bodies of the dead are being identified, and information and names will be published on the regional administration's website"
Read more
Dmitriev asks whether Western media cover tragedy in Kherson Region
Kirill Dmitriev wrote this on the X, making a repost of a blogger that wrote about the terrorist attack in Khorly
Read more
Turkey continues to be top supplier of tangerines to Russian market
Top suppliers of tangerines to Russia also include South Africa, China, Egypt, and Morocco
Read more
National defense system guarantees territorial integrity — Maduro
President Nicolas Maduro stressed that the authorities of Venezuela have all the required resources and mechanisms to protect the country’s sovereignty
Read more
Putin believes rumors of his 'palace' were used in scheme to brainwash Russians
Putin says the palace he allegedly owns doesn’t belong to him or his relatives
Read more
TASS publishes footage from scene of Ukrainian attack on hotel, cafe in Khorly
Footage from the tragedy’s aftermath has been released by the agency, depicting the extent of the destruction
Read more
Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayor
The ceremony was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Read more
Drone attack on cafe, hotel in Kherson Region kills at least 24 people
The governor pointed out that the attack had come right about midnight
Read more