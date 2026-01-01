About 40 people killed in explosion at Swiss ski resort

GENEVA, January 1. /TASS/. About 40 people have been killed in an explosion in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, the Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported.

According to the paper, at least 100 people have suffered injuries.

The Swiss authorities rule out a terrorist attack as the cause of the blast, Valais Canton Prosecutor General Beatrice Pilloud said. According to her, "arson is the most possible cause."

The Rhone FM radio station reported that the explosion could have been triggered by careless handling of fireworks.