Zelensky, Western media's denial of attack on Putin's residence is insane — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Attempts by Vladimir Zelensky, as well as by the Western media, to deny the recently reported attack on the residence of the Russian president in the Novgorod Region are "simply insane," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We do see that Zelensky himself is trying to deny this, and many Western media outlets, playing along with the Kiev regime, are beginning to spread information that it never happened," Peskov said at a news briefing. "But this is a completely insane statement."

In response to a question from a Western agency journalist regarding the possible public presentation of the attack’s evidence, Peskov replied: "I don't think there should be any evidence here when such a massive drone raid was carried out, after which, thanks to the well-coordinated work of the [Russian] air defenses, many of them were shot down and neutralized."

"As for the wreckage…, this should be left for our military to handle," he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday that on the night of December 28-29, Ukraine had launched a terrorist attack on Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region, using 91 unmanned aerial vehicles. All drones were destroyed by air defenses; there were no reports of casualties or damage, Lavrov noted. The strike was carried out by Kiev amid intensive negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, the top Russian diplomat stressed.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered."

The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be re-evaluated.