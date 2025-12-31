Putin and Lukashenko discuss drone attack on Russian President’s residence

MINSK, December 31. /TASS/. Belarusian and Russian Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed the situation of recent days, including the drone attack on the Russian leader's residence, the Telegram channel "Pool Pervogo," is close to the Belarusian president's press service, reported.

"The presidents discussed the situation of recent days, including the drone attack on the Russian presidential residence. During the conversation, they also touched on other pressing issues. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin agreed on upcoming meetings after the New Year and joint events," the statement says.

"The heads of state warmly congratulated each other on the New Year. Alexander Lukashenko praised his counterpart's New Year's address, which he had already personally viewed online," the telegram channel reported.

Earlier, the Telegram channel "Pool Pervogo," reported that Lukashenko and Putin had a telephone conversation.

This afternoon, the Belarusian President said that the attack on his Russian counterpart's residence in the Novgorod region constitutes "savage state-level terrorism."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists earlier in the day that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones. All of them were jammed by Russian electronic warfare tools, he said, adding that no casualties or damage were reported.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered." The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be revised.